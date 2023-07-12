A young lady who resides in Germany has cried out bitterly, saying men are scarce in the European country

A video which has gone viral on TikTok shows the lady lamenting that ladies in Germany pay men to visit them

The video has sparked reactions as many people who have lived in Europe say the lady is not telling lies

A lady who is a resident of Germany has cried out on TikTok because men are scarce in the European country.

The beautiful lady, Queen First posted a video in which she lamented the fact that there are a few men interested in a relationship in the country.

A lady has lamented the scarcity of men in Germany and Europe generally.

Source: TikTok

Queen said ladies living in Germany pay for many things, including paying so that men would visit them.

Some things they pay for include the transportation fare of men who would visit.

Apart from the fare, Queen said the ladies also pay for the food as they have to cook anytime a man visits.

Her words:

"We are facing a lot here in Germany. As ladies we are facing a lot here in Germany. In fact, Europe generally, we are facing a lot. Like we have to pay for everything. We don't have love here. There is no love. If you like a guy and you talk to the guy, you have to pay for everything."

Queen said after the lady must have paid, the guy would be transported back to his house after spending time.

The video has sparked reactions as some say she did not lie about the situation in Germany.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady laments the scarcity of men in Germany

@KingJojo said:

"E good ehh....na so una dey do us for 9ja. Table don turn abi?"

@Honey Segun said:

"Payback time for ladies. A taste of their medicine."

@MyRideordie said:

"That's what we face."

Source: Legit.ng