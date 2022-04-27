An old man who danced with the energy of a young person has stirred massive reactions on social media

As a way to show his excitement that his son is getting married, the father took to the dance floor and displayed energetic moves

Despite wearing an agbada, the groom's father managed his performance well to the amazement of many

The video of an old man dancing hard at his son's wedding has stirred reactions on Facebook. The man seems to be having the best time of his life.

In a clip shared by Owambe UK, the groom's father took the centre floor as the MC hype him to keep dancing more.

The father really came prepared as he amazed many people with his moves. Photo source: Owambe UK

His son watched from afar

Looking smart and fit in his agabada, the man rocked the dancefloor with energy that belied his age. While dancing his son and the new wife watched him from afar.

When the father made some legwork moves, party guests screamed in amazement. As he danced, he tried well to keep his flowing agbada in check.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 30,000 comments with more than 100 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Alegbeleye Oziohu Victoria said:

"Daddy came prepared, may we give birth to children that brings Joy in our old age. Amen. Congratulations to the couple."

Onyinye David Uche said:

"Baba oko you too much. You're the real vibe aswear."

Olufunmilayo Yetunde Sowunmi said:

"God bless baba oko oooo, happiness is free and a choice."

Oluwakemi Folorunso said:

"I can understand. Seeing your children growing up is the joy of all parents. No time to play."

Giftyluv Theophilus Price said:

"Daddy with the sauce, swagalicious papa."

