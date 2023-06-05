A pretty lady honoured her grandmother at her graduation ceremony by expressing gratitude and stating that grandparents should live forever

In the video, she donned her grandmother her graduation robes and cap, symbolising the deep respect and gratitude she held for her

The heartwarming video went viral and touched the hearts of many, and elicited an outpouring of support and admiration for the girl's gesture

In a touching video that has touched the hearts of many, a young lady girl paid a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother during her school graduation ceremony.

The girl, filled with love and gratitude, wore her grandmother the robes and cap she used for the momentous occasion.

Pretty lady kisses and dresses Grandma on graduation. Photo Source: TikTok/@iamsanele

In the video, the emotional girl said: "Grandparents should live forever. My grandmother witnessed me walk on that stage. Thank you for everything. We did it!"

Her words resonated deeply with viewers, capturing the essence of the special bond shared between grandchildren and their grandparents.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, garnering an outpouring of support and admiration for the young girl's gesture.

For many, it served as a reminder of their grandparents' invaluable role in shaping their lives.

Social media reaction:

@esttiebae said:

"Dear Granny long life with good health is what we pray for her❤️unfortunately, l lost my Grandma ."

@audreymohasoane said:

"Grandparents are the best..they love wholeheartedly. Love beyond measure and expect nothing in return...cherish her babes. She's your angel on earth."

@atkinsmonica said:

"Amputee Grandma, I Love you and Congratulations, Beautiful ❤️."

@fanfanjean1 said:

"Congrats, mommy!! Your efforts, prayers, devotion and family values make that day glorious for your daughter, Felicitations to you both. "

@treasure2291 said:

"Mine died last month, and I can't wait to witness my graduation anyhow . Each time I think about it, I always cry."

@yallprettyfavy revealed:

"My parents and my grandmother will witness my family entirely. "

@shirowmel said:

"Congratulations, but let's talk about your outfit. "

Watch Video:

