Men have fallen in love with a female barber who gives a massage to her customers.

A video posted on TikTok by @graceanne506 shows how the curvy lady handled a lucky man who visited her shop.

In the 44 seconds video, the lady took time to attend to the man's body from his head down to his back.

The man was seated on a chair while the lady attended to him from the back, caressing his scalp, neck, shoulders and back.

While it is not clear if the lady is also a masseuse, a bio on her TikTok handle identified her as a professional barber and she asked potential clients who want to shave to DM her.

It is also not clear if she charges extra for the massage service or if the salon also functions as a spa.

Many men on TikTok are already asking her where her salon is located so that they can come for a shave and get a soothing scalp and shoulder massage.

Watch the video below:

@Wycliffe Ombeva commented:

"Location of the spa?"

@Chanel BM commented:

"Where is this lounge?"

@user7281070360843 asked:

"Where do you work from?"

@user4945162821945 said:

"l like your job."

@Webbie said:

"I’m next in that chair, even though I just had a shave."

@senior reacted:

"She's a perfect lady without a doubt."

