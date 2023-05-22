A video has shown a heartwarming display of love and affection of a father making his baby girl’s hair has captured netizens' hearts

The delightful scene showcased a devoted father tending to his daughter's hair while she engrossed herself in her favourite cartoon on a mobile device

Netizens have expressed their admiration for the father's care and skill in hairstyling, applauding his dedication and commitment to his daughter's well-being

In the video shared by @wakaman.off, a father can be seen making his daughter's hair, showcasing his adept skills and tender care.

The little girl was given toys to play with and a phone to watch cartoons as her father tenderly styled her hair while he added beads.

Father making daughter's hair. Photo source: TikTok/@wakaman.off

Source: TikTok

Just as the father finished styling his daughter's hair, a woman can be seen as she ascended the staircase. She reached the front door and pressed the doorbell, which announced her presence.

The father gently placed his drowsy daughter on a couch, ensuring her comfort before he went to open the door.

To everyone's delight, the woman at the door was revealed to be the little girl's mother. The Father's face lit up with joy as he embraced his partner.

In a beautiful display of affection, the couple began to sway to an unheard melody, wrapped in an embrace that spoke volumes about their deep connection.

The unexpected entrance of the mother in the video has garnered an overwhelming response, with netizens expressing their delight and surprise to see the mother of the little girl.

Social media reaction:

Watch Video:

