A responsible father who had dreadlocks before his child was born cut them off at the birth of the kid

The man told people that he made the decision because he wanted to look presentable to his newborn

Social media users who saw him cradling his baby said he was acting his fatherly role quite well

A young Nigerian man who wore dreadlocks made a video of the moment that showed him cutting off his locs.

The man (@felebosha) said he had to do so because of his newborn. The responsible father said he wanted to look responsible for the child.

The man's act touched many people. Photo source: @felebosha

Source: TikTok

Responsible father cut dreadlocks

He added that he did not want the child scared by the dreadlocks. After he was done having a haircut, he went to his newborn at the hospital and carried her.

Many people who reacted to the TikTok video were wowed by his thoughtfulness and how he was already putting his kid first.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

I_am_Esther said:

"Awwwn …. Some girls her lucky sha."

Alexbaby said:

"Congratulations bro."

osasmczy said:

"Lol my daughter like my hair die."

dahrah2205 said:

"So thoughtful of you."

Blake Shelton said:

"That’s so thoughtful of you."

Show mama 1 said:

"Same thing my husband did."

Princess Dora said:

"Same mindset did mine four years ago as soon as I found out my fiancé is pregnant good luck to you and your fam."

Maryam samsa said:

"God of happiness when will my time come. Congratulations."

quin_baddieasf said:

"Awwww I can’tell u wil be such a good dad."

CLassy OG said:

"This is someone who is ready to sacrifice for his own fr we proud of you."

Sofiyat said:

"You look younger without the dreads."

Jomilojo said:

"This is the same thing my brother did last week he’s expecting his baby too next week."

Desmond said:

"Na una sabi. Na until e enter my mind I go cut my own…. I nor go cut an because of anybody."

