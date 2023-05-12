A curvy lady took to the dance floor during a party and caught the attention of other guests

The lady, dressed in a fitted long gown, moved her waist from side to side and was later joined by two young men

Reactions have trailed the video as TikTok users noticed how well-built and beautiful the lady looked

A curvy lady has become a viral sensation on TikTok after a video showed her dancing at a party.

In the video posted by @the_gallery_studios, the lady stepped gently onto the dance floor and performed smooth and gentle moves.

The lady danced smoothly during the party. Photo credit: TikTok/@the_gallery_studios.

Source: TikTok

Although her dance was not aggressive, all eyes turned towards her direction as she moved.

Curvy lady turns heads with sweet dance during party

Aside from her captivating move in the video, her shape was another attraction, as she had curves in the right places.

She looked elegant, curvy and regal in her beautiful green gown, which was well-tailored to hug her body.

The pretty lady took a few steps from where she started her dance, and she was soon joined by two young men.

The men seemed enthusiastic to dance with her, and they held hands in the clip.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of lady dancing

Different reactions have trailed the video. A lot of people are admiring the lady's beauty as well as how she danced.

@user7481016253918 said:

"Very elegant."

@official kenzo said:

"A little chips, a lot of meat."

@Nabil Ashraf Ali commented:

"So cute."

@simon mulapi said:

"I just imagine myself."

@tàaNgwan commented:

"Waoww... you are doing well mommy."

@Pr Pius Nixon said:

"Woow... she's so beautiful and lovely."

@Scotby 8000 said:

"Congratulations, happy birthday to you my dear."

@on bonds2 commented:

"Beautiful lady."

@1980ekow said:

"Wow nice one there my dear."

@Real life commented:

"Someone's son is lucky somewhere."

@Cars said:

"The green colour is beautiful."

