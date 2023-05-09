A man has unfortunately discovered that the two kids he has been raising for years are not his biological children

The sad news is coming after the man decided to go for a DNA test to determine the paternity of his children

Sadly, his wife has died, and it could be difficult for him ever to know who is the real father of the children

A man who went for a DNA test discovered that the children he was raising were not his biological kids.

The man has two children, and the result of the DNA test has revealed they do not belong to him but to another man.

The man did a DNA test on his two children and found they are not his. Photo credit: Getty Images/Petri Oeschger and @jon_d_doe. First photo is used for illustration only.

Unfortunately, it could be challenging to find the real father of the two children because the man's wife is dead.

Man finds he is not the wife of his two children

It was after the death of his wife that he decided to embark on the journey of discovery, and the result has proved to be shocking.

The confused man brought the matter to Facebook, and he was asking the opinion of members of the public.

The Facebook post has made it to Twitter, where it was re-shared by jon_d_doe @. Many are now offering the man some pieces of advice.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@The_HSE_Officer said:

"It’s better he gives the children back to the late wife’s family, while he moves on with his life. If in case the father of the children comes for them in future, he won’t have much to lose."

@NGBBTrippleKing reacted:

"I think this is the worst thing that can happen to a man."

@7Inches_LONG commented:

"The secrets many women take to the grave are something else."

@kelex213j said:

"This is not fair."

@TenaLion007 said:

"Take the wife's phone. Check all messages and all contact you definitely gonna see the father or fathers."

Source: Legit.ng