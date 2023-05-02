A little boy has become a viral sensation on TikTok after a video captured him turning on an electric switch

In the video, the boy climbed a high door to get to where the switch was fixed on the wall of the house

His adventurous attitude and how he did it with courage stunned a lot of people who saw the video on TikTok

A young boy has been called a Spiderman on TikTok because of how he climbed a high door without fear.

The boy was seen making all the needed efforts to turn on the light in the house, even when the switch was fixed high above his reach.

The boy has gone viral after his video emerged. Photo credit: TikTok/@halonanabw.

Source: TikTok

To reach where the light switch is fixed, the boy resorted to claiming the high door so his hand could get there.

Video of a boy who climbed high door goes viral

He was seen holding on strong to the strong bars of the door and using his left hand to operate the switch on the wall.

As soon as he touched the switch, he could turn it on, and light came alive in the room.

He did all he did without any iota of fear. His action has stunned many TikTok users. The video was posted by @halonanabw.

Watch the video below:

@MAFO1098 said:

"The music said it all."

@Jay4_ww commented:

"What in the name of Jackie Chan is going on here?"

@Lebogang 934 commented:

"Ths movie s too short."

@user616901736737 said:

"Well, somebody had to switch the light o."

@user1016996837328 reacted:

"Mr spider man in the house."

@Missy said:

"His little foot touching the bottom ledge."

@Nam_Man007 reacted:

@You can't trust them any more."

@Milky mama said:

"No be you build a ladder for your house."

@mercy commented:

"My grandson can do this."

