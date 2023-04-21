A creative street artist did a quick hand sketch of a stranger he saw sitting down in a public place

The artist saw the man, and he quickly zeroed in on him and went to work with his pencil and white paper

Within a few minutes, he churned out a perfect artwork of the stranger, and a video of it has stunned fans on TikTok

In the 23 seconds video, the stranger was sitting in public when the artist encountered him and decided to make a drawing of him.

Man sitting in public gets free artwork from street artist

He quickly zeroed in on the man as if he wanted to capture his face with a digital camera.

The artist went to work with his pencil and a piece of white paper he had brought out. It was just magical the way he went about the drawing.

Within a few minutes, he came up with an artwork which correctly captured the stranger's face, including the cap he was wearing.

The artistic representation of the man has wowed many TokTok users. Some of them have pleaded with the man to draw them.

Watch the video below.

Reactions from TikTok users

@sobera_media said:

"This is some really good work!"

@mag.da commented:

"Wow! Please me next."

@user8153969330184 commented:

"Which kind of pencil is that?"

@Safe-SPACE said:

"This is top-notch."

@ki_na_rah reacted:

"His reaction please."

@Sospeter said:

"Bro, I like your creativity."

@Safe-SPACE commented:

"How much do you charge?"

Street artist goes viral because of his creative work

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a street artist sketched a beautiful woman who was sitting alone.

In a video posted on TikTok, the artist saw the lady who was wearing a fez cap and decided to gift her the drawing.

When it was handed over to her, she smiled happily, showing that the artist had made her day.

