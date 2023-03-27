A TikTok video of a beautiful little girl counting numbers in four languages was posted online

In the short video trending online, the girl counted numbers in English, Swahili, Spanish and French

The girl, who is less than two years old, has been praised by a lot of TikTok users who appreciated her ability to learn fast

A brilliant little girl has become popular on TikTok because of her amazing ability to read numbers in different languages.

In a video posted on the platform by @amayamwiti, the girl's mother asked her to recite numbers, and she did it in a very interesting way.

The girl is able to count numbers in English, Swahili, French and Spanish. Photo credit: TikTok/@amayamwiti.

Source: TikTok

People were amazed that not only did the girl know how to count numbers, but she also did so in four different languages.

Video shows girl counting numbers in Swahili

First, she counted numbers from one to ten in English with so much confidence.

She again counted numbers in Swahili when her mother told her to do so. She did the same with Spanish and French.

The girl's ability to count numbers in the four languages has endeared her to many people on TikTok.

People praised her for her prowess despite the fact that she was less than two years old.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@piza said:

"I like her Swahili accent."

@usainuber said:

"Them covid babies are just something else."

@abiolakar said:

"Very cute girl."

@missg said:

"No way! She is amazing!"

"Wow! How old is she? Imagine counting in Swahili."

@warrior said:

"That is going to be a clever little lady. I would like to see her in her teens."

"This daughter of the Kenyan soil gives me chills bro. I watch her every day with my daughter. Her IQ is awesome."

@daragentry297 said:

"She is too smart. I have never heard anyone count in Swahili."

Video of chubby little girl goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a plus-size baby went viral on TikTok after her video emerged on the platform.

The little girl who looked chubby carried her body with so much ease despite her size.

Many people who saw the video praised the girl for her beauty.

Source: Legit.ng