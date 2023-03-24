Munyeshyaka Jean-Paul was born without disability until age seven, when he could no longer walk following an illness

His sisters abandoned him as they could not bear his situation, forcing him to crawl to the streets looking for a living

He met a woman with whom they had two kids, but she took off after they were evicted from their house by the landlord

A man with a caring and supportive wife was left at the mercy of their little children to take care of him.

The single dad of two with a disability was born normal, strong and walking on his feet until he couldn't walk at age seven.

"The disability started as an illness that should have been easily treated. They did not administer my treatment on time. I lost my parents and was left under my sisters' responsibility, who only saw me as a burden," Munyeshyaka Jean-Paul told Afrimax English.

Family rejects physically challenged kin

Munyeshyaka's dream of being a professional driver was shattered as he found himself crawling.

Since he could not do anything independently, it became too much for his sisters to lift, wash, feed, and do everything for him.

He was left helpless and hopeless when he needed them the most, compelling him to crawl to the streets, looking for a living.

The 27-year-old met a beautiful woman who vowed to always be by his side and agreed to start a family together.

Man abandoned during COVID-19 pandemic

They lived in harmony and were blessed with two children, and life was bearable as the wife could do everything for Munyeshyaka.

"The day she left the house was during the COVID-19 pandemic. When the landlord realised we won't afford rent, he kicked us out. After evicting us, everyone went their way as she abandoned me with the kids," Munyeshyaka added.

He struggles to make ends meet, and since he is physically challenged, his kids take care of him, like washing him daily and helping him out with clothes.

Munyeshyaka said his wife switched off her phone and never returned, even to check on the welfare of the kids.

