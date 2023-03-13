A Nigerian lady got netizens talking after she took her relationship on social media in a beautiful way

She showcased her man whom she spotted happily controlling traffic on a Sunday and gushed over him

Social media users shared their thoughts on her action, while those who seemed familiar with where her video was recorded reacted

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to show off her man heartwarmingly.

Via TikTok, the lady shared a video of her man controlling traffic, noting that he does that every Sunday.

"The real ODOGWU,God bless you darling," she captioned her video.

She called out to him to register her presence to which the man looked in her direction.

The short clip has elicited reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Cynatata2 said:

"Can’t you praise thy lord."

SB KELLY said:

"Must you hey baby him ?"

Nana❤ said:

"He’s a good man savannah!"

✝️Abba’s Favorite said:

"My church members."

adaeze said:

"The pressure is getting wesser."

