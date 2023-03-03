A young Nigerian lady has gone viral over a video she made in which she opened up on her situation with her family

According to the lady, her father never wanted to hear her name and she was neglected in the family

Shedding tears throughout her recording, she said she dropped out of school and that her father struggled to get her schooling again

A Nigerian lady has sent social media into a frenzy after she revealed some sad things that happened to her.

The lady who conveyed her situation in a touching TikTok clip recorded in a room said she was the child that no one in the Ainaorosun family wanted to see.

She said her dad never wanted to hear her name. Photo Credit: @yourfavoriteslimgirl0

She said she was dropped out of school, neglected by everyone in the family and that her dad never wanted to hear her name.

According to her, her dad struggled to return her to school but all that has changed now. She said she is now the family's favourite. Her story as penned in the video goes thus:

"2 years back, I was a child never wanted to be seen in Ainaorosun family.

"I was dropped out of school in Ibadan for a reason.

"I was neglected in the family. My father never wanted to hear my name.

"My dad struggled to send me to school back.

"Look at me now. The girl the whole family neglected is naw the family favourite."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

esobabatope said:

''Where are you now life goes on calm down."

lexie_tunes said:

"I still wonder how people do it.

"Carry phone put for camera and start crying.

"Tf?"

Luke Albert Combs said:

"No be u dey blow shi sha for ur video up there."

Emmanuel said:

"I also dropped out of school is painful."

Akanbi1011 said:

"Eyah sorry dear and again congrats because to be a families favourite is not easy my dear."

adeolaaina2 said:

"My name's sake.

"Eo sorry dear.

"Everyone has story to tell."

f.mbeautyglam said:

"But some one is dancing at ur back nawa oh e no clear."

