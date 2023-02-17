A young boy who is happily married has proudly showcased his beautiful immediate family while revealing their ages

The 21-year-old lad has a wife that is 19 years old and their union produced a beautiful daughter aged one

Many social media users gushed over how young and beautiful the family is as they celebrated them

A video of a 21-year-old husband showcasing his young immediate family has gone viral on TikTok.

Sharing a video of them, he revealed the age of his wife to be 19 and that of his daughter to be a year.

The husband is older than his wife by two years. Photo Credit: @bahhassanatu

Source: TikTok

On TikTok, the young couple showcases lovely family moments to their over a million followers and makes single folks hunger to be married.

The video wherein he revealed their ages for the first time stunned many netizens who shared their thoughts on it.

The clip has amassed over 265k views and hundreds of comments at the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@official... Momoririoluwa said:

"How come noodles and baby food won't be finishing early.

"I come in peace."

kindnessobiorjinj said:

"Guys you look cute, and you actually look good together. no mind all this people saying footbook age. for me you look your age."

user6601088082012 said:

"So you mean that 1 year daughter +19 wife =20 therefore the daughter has 20 years."

user9755154209467 said:

"Happy family but don't be offended, who works between two of you because you guys are still young and living happily and good life."

Dorisgold56 said:

''This is so beautiful."

Official_Baron said:

"Awwnn little kids."

faruqadewale3

"In my country Nigeria, you're going to see age of 38 years still being single."

20-year-old Nigerian boy marries a young girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 20-year-old Nigerian boy had tied the knot with a young girl.

The lad boasted about being the youngest couple ever, stating that they deserve to be in the Guinness Book of Records.

He shared on TikTok a video from their traditional wedding which was held in a South Eastern state. The lad who is of royal blood could be seen dancing as guests and well-wishers sprayed him with money.

In another scene, the young couple knelt down to receive parental blessings on their union.

Source: Legit.ng