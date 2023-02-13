A man who worked as a barber was compelled to beg on the streets after losing his job for arriving late to work

Byago Donat was struggling to balance his occupation while taking care of his kids after his wife abandoned him

As a father of seven, his greatest challenge was taking care of his twins who had breastfed for a very short period before their mum ran away

It is not always men who are left with the daunting task of taking care of their children by their spouse.

Single dad of seven Byago Donat begging on streets. Photo: Afrimax English.

Woman leaves months after delivery

A father is struggling to not only feed his children but taking them to school as he has no source of income.

Byago Donat was unceremoniously fired by his boss for arriving late to work as he took care of his little ones.

The professional barber was rendered jobless by his boss who could not understand his tough situation as reported by Afrimax English.

"I am a father of seven children. I had five before we got the last two who are twins. We spent a month and a half in the hospital and I came home with my wife. We spent another two and a half months together thereafter before she left," the man said.

Woman runs away with money

He recalled arriving one day at home from work when he found the little ones alone.

She left when the twins who had breastfed for a short period were just four months old without notice.

Donat thought she would come back; but when he saw she had carried money and clothes, he was worried about the nature of her departure.

"When I called her phone, it was off and I thought her battery had died. I started looking for her and went straight to the bus station hoping to reunite with her but people told me her bus had left," he recalled.

Father almost removed kids from school

Donat struggled to balance family with work as the parenting burden was heavy on his shoulders.

He even thought of dropping off two of his kids who were in school to help him care for the little ones but he did not.

In the end, it was his work that suffered as his employer released him for being inconsistent.

In his desperation, he started begging in the streets hoping for a few coins to pay rent and buy food for his family.

