Social media users couldn't help but gush and ladies shoot their shots as a woman showed off her handsome twin sons

The woman said that she was dumped by her partner because she gave birth to twins and he doesn't want that

Years later, she did not give up on the kids and noted that the same man is in their DM begging for them to make up

A young-looking mum has proudly flaunted her grown handsome twin sons on social media as she shared their story.

Using a popular TikTok voiceover, she shared a clip of the kids when they were still newborns and stated that her partner left them because he doesn't want twins.

She was dumped for giving birth to twins. Photo Credit: Babmofficial, TikTok/@queensheera04

She followed up that photo with two pictures of the twin boys as young adults. In one of the photos, she positioned herself in the middle as the cute young men flanked her on both sides.

A write-up on the picture explained that their dad is now in their DM begging to be reunited with them.

The TikTok post gained massive traction as many ladies showed interest in having the young men as life partners and boyfriends.

Social media reactions

user9853755948531 said:

"That's how my daddy did when we were born twins he said no and mom took care of us until my twins died at the age of 7 now its just me my mom is late."

Kqueen199 said:

"His biggest loss. You have beautiful boys and I'm pretty sure you did a good job raising them."

mirianchinagorom52 said:

"Please ma am single can u link me to the one that came out first, pastor told me I will meet my husband today by this time on TikTok and is your son."

user846750742107 said:

"Hey mother in-Law just stopping by to tell you to tell my fiance the one on your left hand side I'll be late by 5munites later on."

MAJESTIC TWINS said:

"Waooooo.

"This is so cute.

"I pray my twins live to be grate in life and I pray I eat the fruit of my labor.

"Single mom is not a joke ooo.

"Kudos to you."

sukuboanni said:

"My mother in law am also a twin so we are good to go."

Lady dumped by husband shares her transformation with her child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady with a kid dumped by her husband had shown off their amazing transformation.

Sharing a video with a throwback photo of when she was a nursing mother, the woman said that her husband was always beating her before he finally left them.

Seconds into the video, a photo where she is looking very beautiful came up. She revealed that the same man is back in her DM now that her life has changed to beg her. Another part shows that the child he abandoned has also grown.

