1.1 million people have viewed a TikTok video of a beautiful child who turned into a celebrity during a public appearance.

The baby is so calm and beautiful that everyone wanted to have a feel of what it means to carry such a child.

The baby became a celebrity as students struggled to carry her.

It was like a race when people saw the child and how beautiful she is. Everyone wanted to touch her and to hold her.

Video of a beautiful baby adored by students

It was like the child made an appearance in a school. This is because those who were struggling to carry her were all students in school uniform.

A particular student held on to the child and refused to release her to another person. Everyone else came to touch the child like a coverted gold.

It was not known if the parents of the child were in the place, but everyone loved and pampered her like a precious stone. The video was posted on TikTok by @sindisiwe115 and it has received a lot of engagements.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TIkTok users:

@Thabelo Lukhwa said:

"You know she's beyond cute when they start to fight over her."

@Perfect commented:

"It takes a village to raise a child" in action."

@Sithe Shannon Ndlovu said:

"And she also felt like a celebrity at that point."

@fatsowamokgadi said:

"The baby is so cutee, look at her smile."

@Nobentungwa Ntandoyenkosi reacted:

"That little smile from the baby."

