People Struggle to Carry Beautiful Baby in Public, She Becomes a Celebrity as Video Goes Viral on TiKTok
Family and Relationships

People Struggle to Carry Beautiful Baby in Public, She Becomes a Celebrity as Video Goes Viral on TiKTok

by  Israel Usulor
  • A very beautiful baby appeared in a public place and everyone around could not get enough of her as they struggled to carry her
  • It was a moment of frenzy because the child was so calm and welcoming, making everyone to want to hold her
  • More than 1.1 million people have since viewed the video of the moment after it went viral on TikTok and attracted adorable comments

1.1 million people have viewed a TikTok video of a beautiful child who turned into a celebrity during a public appearance.

The baby is so calm and beautiful that everyone wanted to have a feel of what it means to carry such a child.

Photos of a student holding a fine baby.
The baby became a celebrity as students struggled to carry her. Photo credit: TikTok/@sindisiwe115.
It was like a race when people saw the child and how beautiful she is. Everyone wanted to touch her and to hold her.

"They are close friends": Confident baby girl makes giant cow obey her, they play in viral video

Video of a beautiful baby adored by students

It was like the child made an appearance in a school. This is because those who were struggling to carry her were all students in school uniform.

A particular student held on to the child and refused to release her to another person. Everyone else came to touch the child like a coverted gold.

It was not known if the parents of the child were in the place, but everyone loved and pampered her like a precious stone. The video was posted on TikTok by @sindisiwe115 and it has received a lot of engagements.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TIkTok users:

@Thabelo Lukhwa said:

"You know she's beyond cute when they start to fight over her."

@Perfect commented:

"It takes a village to raise a child" in action."

"I'm ovulating, let's make a baby": Wife drags hubby into room, their kid interrupts romantic moment in video

@Sithe Shannon Ndlovu said:

"And she also felt like a celebrity at that point."

@fatsowamokgadi said:

"The baby is so cutee, look at her smile."

@Nobentungwa Ntandoyenkosi reacted:

"That little smile from the baby."

Man carries a baby on his baby

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man appeared in public with a small baby strapped at his back.

The man was waeraing high heels, dangling earrings and was also spotting a black handbag.

A lot of people who were in the street where he passed did as if they did not notice him.

