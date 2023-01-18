People Struggle to Carry Beautiful Baby in Public, She Becomes a Celebrity as Video Goes Viral on TiKTok
- A very beautiful baby appeared in a public place and everyone around could not get enough of her as they struggled to carry her
- It was a moment of frenzy because the child was so calm and welcoming, making everyone to want to hold her
- More than 1.1 million people have since viewed the video of the moment after it went viral on TikTok and attracted adorable comments
1.1 million people have viewed a TikTok video of a beautiful child who turned into a celebrity during a public appearance.
The baby is so calm and beautiful that everyone wanted to have a feel of what it means to carry such a child.
It was like a race when people saw the child and how beautiful she is. Everyone wanted to touch her and to hold her.
Video of a beautiful baby adored by students
It was like the child made an appearance in a school. This is because those who were struggling to carry her were all students in school uniform.
A particular student held on to the child and refused to release her to another person. Everyone else came to touch the child like a coverted gold.
It was not known if the parents of the child were in the place, but everyone loved and pampered her like a precious stone. The video was posted on TikTok by @sindisiwe115 and it has received a lot of engagements.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TIkTok users:
@Thabelo Lukhwa said:
"You know she's beyond cute when they start to fight over her."
@Perfect commented:
"It takes a village to raise a child" in action."
@Sithe Shannon Ndlovu said:
"And she also felt like a celebrity at that point."
@fatsowamokgadi said:
"The baby is so cutee, look at her smile."
@Nobentungwa Ntandoyenkosi reacted:
"That little smile from the baby."
Man carries a baby on his baby
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man appeared in public with a small baby strapped at his back.
The man was waeraing high heels, dangling earrings and was also spotting a black handbag.
A lot of people who were in the street where he passed did as if they did not notice him.
