A beautiful lady Poly Mukami called it quits on her relationship with her wealthy boyfriend to walk down the aisle with a disabled man

Poly opened up in an interview about how she first saw the disabled man whom she would fall in love with at first sight

Against all odds, family disapproval and financial challenges, the couple lives together with no regrets

A young lady, Poly Mukami, has revealed that she had a wealthy boyfriend at the time she first saw her now husband, John Masharia.

Poly said yes and got married to John who is physically challenged with no arms and says she does not regret the decision.

Poly said that it was love at first sight.

Source: UGC

Speaking with Afrimax, the lady whose union was not approved by her friends and family members said that it was love at first sight.

"The first time I saw him, it was love at first sight. I was surprised. I couldn't believe someone could use his feet to do certain activities like drinking tea. I approached him to know how he does that.

"We had a little chat which ended up by exchanging contacts. I was super impressed by his confidence."

John said he never asked Poly for a normal relationship

When quizzed on their relationship, John said that he never for once asked Poly to get into a normal relationship with him.

"I have never asked her to get into a normal relationship. I told her straight what I wanted. I proposed to her and she was willing to listen to me unlike all other girls who would not give me a chance. I shared with her all about my life and she was fine with it."

He showered encomiums on her for loving and accepting him.

"She always motivated me to be the best version of myself.

"I thank her so much because she loved me and accepted me the way I am.

"Even when we don't have money to buy food or pay rent, she always motivates me and reminds me that we are in this together. She made a lot of sacrifices for me and I am grateful to her."

Poly said she turned down many suitors for John

Poly further revealed that her wealthy boyfriend was not the only man she rejected just to be with John.

"I had so many men who were trying to entice me. By the time I met John, I had another boyfriend who many of my friends knew. They all tried to convince me to keep up with him since he was wealthy and good-looking.

"When I informed my friends that I had chosen John, they couldn't believe it. They asked me a lot of questions and motivated me a lot."

Watch their video below:

Social media reactions

Maylee Voigts said:

"May God bless this woman's soul and heart for choosing this precious and sweet young man as his wife. This is the true love that everyone should see. We truly do not need rich soulmate, good looking soulmate, or any other soulmate that people are looking for. But the true love is that people love each other, care for each other, and be there for each other. God will surely find someone like that man or woman to be your wife or husband."

Ermina Codjoe said:

"A beautiful and inspiring video……An example of true love!! Heaven smiles on something so beautiful….May many, many people rise up and support them with money and everything needed to enjoy their lives together……My heart is moved!!''

Joy Vitalis said:

"Love and peace surpasses everything. These two are meant for each other and my prayer is, God sees them through everything. This is a true measure of love."

Lilou Kerry said:

"The best thing is you have your peace of mind, love and trust for each other than marrying a man who is physically able but can't give you peace of mind."

