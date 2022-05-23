Joseph Williams was born without a jaw and had lost all hopes of falling in love, but his luck changed tremendously

Williams noted there was a reason God made him the way he was and after a lifetime of bullying he was rescued by love

The 41-year-old was born with a rare congenital disorder that left him unable to speak or eat with his mouth

Joseph Williams a man born with a rare disorder that left him bullied has finally found love.

Joseph Williams finds love and marries. Photo: @hjtherealj.

Source: UGC

Williams bullied for lack of jaw

Joseph claims to have been rescued by love after decades of feeling "worthless" after being bullied his entire life since he was born without a jaw.

Now he wants to encourage others in similar situations that they, too, deserve more from life.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The 41-year-old Chicago man was born with otofacial syndrome, a rare congenital disease caused by a defective gene that prevented him from using his mouth to communicate or eat.

Instead, he uses sign language to communicate. He eats through a special tube in his stomach.

He said dating was so hard for him as he had low self-esteem and felt worthless, but when he started believing in himself and that he deserved more that's when he found his wife.

Plan to live life with wife

Growing up, Williams said people close to him tried to shield him from the world but he did not want that to hold him back.

While eating through a special tube in his stomach, Williams learned to communicate using sign language, gestures, his phone, and handwritten notes.

His birth mother was "surprised" because he was born without a jaw. When he was just a few days old, he was sent to Chicago for various maxillofacial surgery.

Williams now pledges that his physical limitations will not keep him from living life to the fullest with Vania, and his aspirations include pursuing his passion for drumming and sharing music.

Blind couple gets married, gives birth to cute children

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a blind couple was seen showering love on each other in an emotional video.

The couple named Pierre and Vanesa got married against the wishes of family and friends who advised them against tying the knot.

However, they braved the odds and have since lived happily ever after. They both attended the same primary and secondary schools for the blind and it was during this time that they met and fell in love.

Source: Legit.ng