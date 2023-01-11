Hilarious reactions have trailed a video of a Nigerian man acting out as his girlfriend behaved in the past

The man was trying to recreate her actions on the very first day she visited his house and it left her in stitiches

He sported female clothes and had fake mammary glands in a bid to look the part and kill his role

A Nigerian man, Kelvin Goodnews, walked down memory lane as he acted out what his girlfriend did the day she first visited him.

To appear the part, Kelvin wore her clothes and had fake mammay glands while his bae took his role as the boyfriend.

His girl acted as the narrator as she explained his actions in the hilarious TikTok video.

He straightaway began to complain as soon as he entered the house and nagged about how his bag wasn't carried by his girlfriend now acting as the man.

He felt used chewing gum on the wardrobe and accused the lady of haivn an affair. Kelvin also solidified his claims after he felt what looked like milk substance on the bed.

It was a hilarious showcase and got netizens talking.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

blqckdiamond8 said:

"I go even refuse to enter bed unless u wash am."

Marina said:

"Same here ... Na so I go day check check up and down."

Ebuski01 said:

"You killed it ooo."

Dandy McCarthy said:

"You tall pass your bf short guys top stubborn."

Victor Lekki said:

"U act it well bro that’s how girl’s do over jealousy wan kill dem."

azuh Joan said:

"Omo you carry woman come house e no get watin you wan talk."

SayheyElla said:

"Na wetin we girls dy actually do be this sometimes we nr go talk buh e go dy our mind.

"Awww❤️❤️love kids this is actually sweet."

