Nigerians are haling a PhD student who reportedly built a utility vehicle at the University of Benin

The utility vehicle is believed to be a product of his doctoral research project at the university

Many social media users who reacted to the post said that all Nigerian youths are industrious

There is no dispute over the fact that Nigerians as a country have many talented and industrious youths. A young man has stirred reactions on social media after building a utility vehicle at the University of Benin.

According to reports, the man is believed to be a PhD student of the University and built the vehicle all from local resources as his doctoral research project.

Nigerian Student Builds Utility Vehicle as PhD Project, Stirred Reactions Online /Credit:@punchnewspaper

I faced a lot of Challenges

Igbinosa said he faced a lot of challenges while building the vehicle, citing that he found it very hard to gather the required right material to build up the vehicle’s components.

But said overcoming the challenges is a dream come true for him because he had always wanted to find solutions to problems in his immediate community.

I funded it with my money

Reports revealed that Igbinosa funded the whole project with his private funds, including the tooling cost and the procurement of major workshop tools.

He said it took him about 36 months long to complete the project because he spent only weekends on it.

