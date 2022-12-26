Five friends have become an internet sensation after they were captured assembling their babies for friendly Christmas pictures

In a TikTok post made by one of them, it was stated that all of them have been friends for a very long time and they were lucky to have birthed their respective babies all in 2022

The viral post generated huge reactions as many expressed admiration for the wonderful extension of the friendship to their babies

Five friends have earned the praises of many online as they demonstrated a new height of friendship.

The friends who revealed that they have been friends for a long time were seen extending their friendship values to their babies.

Friends who all got babies in 2022 assemble their babies for Christmas pictures /Source: TikTok Credit:@skyrubiolopez13

Source: UGC

In a video posted on TikTok by one of them named @skyrubiolopez13 on December 24, they were seen assembling their babies together for a group Christmas photos.

They all gave birth to babies in 2022

According to @skyrubiolopez13 in the video, all five friends were very lucky to have gotten their babies in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video has since generated wide reactions from many people on social. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3.8 million likes and over 12,000 comments

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

"The third baby singing “here” by Alesia cara in his head."

Lady Alaina said:

"that chill baby like "can we get this over with ."

Riya said:

"The one in grey wanna go home he hated there ."

@tauxxic said:

"None of you can ever move away. These babies MUST grow up together. ."

Nathaniel Vasquez said:

"So What Party Did Y’all Have That Got Y’all To All Have Babies At The Same Time??."

EatsByRamya said:

"This is going to be so cute to recreate in the future ."

Ladies who have been friends since primary school share painted baby bumps as they expect babies together

Two ladies have earned the praises of many as they demonstrated a new height of friendship. The ladies revealed that they were expecting babies together.

In a Twitter post made by one of the ladies @ItsMizzyyy, they said their friendship dates as far back as primary school days.

They shared adorable painted baby bump photos as they rocked matching underwear.

Source: Legit.ng