A lady and her mother-in-law lost hold of their emotions as her husband presented them with car gifts in December

The video of the amazing moment was posted on TikTok by Wow Me By Succy and it got many people feeling emotional

Thousands of people have already liked the video and it has also been viewed a whopping 253k times as of December 23

Glad tidings have come the way of a woman and her daughter-in-law as they have been gifted new cars.

The car gifts are coming from the woman's son who made them so emotional with the big surprise.

It was a moment of joy when the women received the cars. Photo credit: TikTok/@wow_me_by_succy.

A video of when they got the gifts was posted on TikTok by Wow Me By Succy and it has so far got 253k views.

The moment the women received their new cars

Both the woman and her daughter-in-law could not contain their joy the moment the good news reached them.

They became carried away with emotions when they finally beheld the cars as they could not believe their eyes.

One of the women believed to be the man's mother fell and even rolled on the floor out of uncontrollable joy.

TikTok users have appreciated the man for making the women in his life happy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@viowulence said:

"May my mother live to enjoy hers to the fullest."

@KING said:

"Na wife we go buy car. No be girlfriend."

@Smile berry said:

"The joy of every mom out there. May God keep our mothers alive to eat the fruit of their labor."

@Sunny commented:

"Mum is always mum."

@Mimiking said:

"Wise man. Both parties are happy… peaceful home."

@Sure blessing commented:

"The sweetest video have seen today."

@Olamidemi said:

"This is beautiful…a very wise man God will enlarge him amen."

Woman gives car to her daughter

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a woman who is a food vendor gifted her daughter a brand-new car.

The woman led the lady to the car dealership and she was left speechless when the keys to the car were handed to her.

She shed tears of joy and said the car will help her in her humanitarian work.

