A woman has celebrated on social media after her baby boy finally utter an 'i love you' statement during an engagement with her

According to the mother, the statement was her son's first speech since birth as he has been troubled by speech delay

The mother said it was a huge moment for her because she had always prayed for that moment when her son would say something to appreciate her care

A mother has caused a stir on social media after revealing that her baby who has been diagnosed with a speech delay finally uttered some speech.

In a viral video shared by the woman named @jaylabranae on Instagram, her baby son was seen consistently thanking her mother while saying "I love you mom" during a baking engagement.

Mum celebrates her baby boy after years of speech delay

Source: Instagram

It was a huge moment

The lady said it was a huge moment for her as she has been looking forward to a moment when her son would utter such an adorable speech.

The video was greeted with emotional comments from social media users as many praised for thanking his mum for all her care.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

"Not me crying like what?! what a sweet moment."

@themomtrotter said:

"Aww, this is so precious."

@loveisekl16 said:

"He wanted you to KNOW that he was communicating. That wasn’t a thank you for making cookies, that was a thank you for ALLLLLL THAT YOU ARE TO HIM!."

@darlingstarr said:

I thought y'all were making cooking... not cutting onions."

@beethehoneypot said:

Toddlers will terrorize you for 18 hrs straight and then do this, which will make you forget about it immediately ."

@iamerica_mena said:

"Nothing compares to this true love! And yes I’m crying. I know I’m not the only one either."

@nx_96 said:

"Them Cookies Must Have Turned Out Good, Especially With All That Love Being Added In For Sure!."

@ryan_stormie said:

"The moments we live for as parents are those where are children reassure us that we are indeed "doing it right" ❤️ Let those happy tears flow."

