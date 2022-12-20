A woman's heartbreaking story about getting tricked out of her money went viral as people were amazed by the details

One lady in her early 50s had her life ruined after meeting and falling in love with someone on the internet

Online users were up in arms when they found out more details of how she got tricked into losing the money she worked for all her life

A woman fell in love with a Kenyan man online but it did not end happily as she expected.

51-year-old Sthembile Duma has a horror story where she lost everything because of love.

A lady fell in love with a scammer online and was left with four eggs to her name. Image: Jane Tyska/ kupicoo and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Sthembile's story got some attention on Twitter and peeps were eager to share their two cents. Many people were less than sympathetic after reading all the details.

Women scammed and left jobless because of online boyfriend

@VehicleTrackerz shared the story of a woman who was unlucky in love. Sthembile thought she met the love of her life on the internet when she started talking to her Kenyan man.

Sadly their romance ended up with her quitting her job because of him, a decision which rendered her homeless and without her pension of N2.2 million. The post detailed that Sthembile now only has four chicken eggs to her name.

Reactions from Twitter users

Online users reacted to the story with many refusing to feel sorry for her. Netizens were not shy to express that being scammed online is nothing new and they thought it was her fault.

@Rendani27864882 commented:

"She's even embarrassed to show her face, they did her bad."

@AvbobAm commented:

"Was the eggs part really necessary? LOL, I never eggpected that."

@khantiowen commented:

"I blame her."

@Marupin82983629 commented:

"The more South African women suffer the more they learn, I mean how many times must we warn you about this kind of evils who pretend to be in love with you then all of the sudden "booom money is gone"?"

@fourrforty commented:

"Are we supposed to feel sorry for her?"

@RedumetseM commented:

"Scam sa kgale yana mo’girl."

@tebogosebs commented:

"Ao shem,was she that desperate for love or it's Kenyan muti?"

Source: Briefly.co.za