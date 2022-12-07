A little boy who knows how to dance has gone viral on TikTok because of the accuracy with which he dances

The boy's video was posted on Tuesday, December 6 and it shows him facing a large crowd and thrilling them with dance

24 hours after the video was posted by Bulu Last, it has gone viral and received over 31k likes from dance lovers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A talented little dancer has thrilled TikTok users with his accurate dance steps.

In a video posted on Tuesday, December 6 by Bulu Last, the boy performed his powerful dance in front of a large crowd.

The boy dance very well and made the crowd go wild. Photo credit: TikTok/@bululast1.

Source: UGC

The young boy was dressed in grey trousers and a white shirt when he performed with so much confidence and swag.

Crowd reacts as little boy dances with accuracy in viral video

The crowd he performed for was excited and eager to thrill their eyes as it appears they knew the boy can dance.

Not long after he was asked to make his moves by an adult, he kicked off the session with amazing energy.

He began by moving his waist in a very funny way which made the crowd go wild in joy.

When the video was posted on TikTok, it got more than 31k likes, and over 727k views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Tiktok users

@Meme said:

"Someone must kiss my comment please so I will come and laugh again."

@Black Michael said:

"Someone's son-in-law."

@Nessah masumba commented:

"Its the facial expression for me."

@gloriousgloh4 said:

"Someone's future husbond."

@Moreh said:

"His father was my classmate."

@simoh ochieng 256 said:

"Bro never dump that young future. I promise he'll make it one day one time and you'll be proud of him."

Boy uses good dance to thrill TikTok users

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a boy danced powerfully and entertained people in a nice video that later went viral on TikTok.

The boy was putting on blue jeans and a white shirt when he performed his powerful moves.

A lot of people online were left asking for more from him.

Source: Legit.ng