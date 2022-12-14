A dad who just welcomed twins has posted a photo of the newly born babies who look so beautiful

The photo was posted by Marty Byrde who was full of thanks to God for blessing him with the amazing babies

The photo of the babies has excited Twitter users who took to the comment section to congratulate Marty

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

It is double blessing for a Twitter user, Marty Byrde who just welcomed twin babies.

Marty took to Twitter to celebrate by posting photos of the beautiful babies.

The man has referred to the babies as 'perfection'. Photo credit: Twitter/@Kim_Bie.

Source: Twitter

The photo shows the twins wrapped in a beautiful blanket as they were placed seperately from each other.

Beautiful perfection

The babies were asleep but their amazing faces were clear enough for admirers to see.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Marty praised God for gifting him the babies as he refered to them as 'perfections.'

He said in the tweet:

"Lord we thank you for these perfections. Meet Astrid Kahan & Ava Kalen Kimbi."

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Mima_Gift said:

"Double blessings, congrats."

@Abijawara said:

"Kimbi what happened. All your plans? All your mouth and see what God has done! Man proposes but God. Congratulations."

@Biggiesam3 reacted:

"Congratulations Big man! Astrid et Kalen welcome to this Beautiful world. Big shout out to their mom. Kimbi you sef no small."

@zubyubam said:

"Congratulations Chief. May God bless the little angels."

@magzor1 said:

"What a blessing! The lord bless and keep you and your family for his glory. Congratulations."

@thebraburner commented:

"Awww, I’ve now seen these adorable ones on WhatsApp, IG and now Twitter."

@dapo_oke said:

"Divine congratulations once again. They'll be Great! Fulfilled in life by the authority that is in the Name of JESUS CHRIST."

@crypt_ayo33 reacted:

"God. This is it o! A set of twins will be the greatest blessing. Congratulations sir."

Mother celebrates as she welcomes twin babies

In another story, Legit.ng equally reported that a mum showed off her baby bump on TikTok.

She also posted the video of her twin babies, thanking God for safe delivery.

The pretty mum said she went through a lot of pain and had many bad dreams before her delivery.

People were amazed by the size of her baby bump as they stormed the comment section to shower her with many congratulations.

Source: Legit.ng