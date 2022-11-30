"What Have I Created": Mum Laments As Her Little Baby Uses Trick to Collect Her Phone, Hangs onto it in Video
- A mum was stunned when her baby girl refused to let go of her phone but instead hung onto it like an adult
- In the TikTok video posted on November 19, the baby used fake cries to retrieve the phone when it was taken from her
- The video has aldready gone viral and gathered more than 84k views, 7k likes, close to 200 comments and well over 130 shares on TikTok
TikTok users are amazed by the video of a 6-months-old baby girl who used fake cries to hang onto her mum's phone.
The video of the interesting baby was posted on November 19 by Jaeemarii who lamented that the baby ceased her phone.
In the short clip lasting only 30 seconds, the baby held the phone like an adult and was looking at the screen searchingly.
Video of a baby crying when phone was taken from her emerges on TikTok
The baby played with the phone, holding it with his two hands as if she understands what is on the screen.
When her mother attempted to take the phone from her, she let out a loud cry that made the woman to hand back the phone to her.
The video has stunned TikTokers who rushed to the comments to bare their minds.
At the moment, the video has been viewed over 84k times, received more than 7k likes and over 130 shares.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
@Ginetta Nelson said:
"Too young for that."
@JFinesse reacted:
"Lol you interrupted her text."
@Mr Love said:
"I don't blame her. That's how I act when I can't find my phone."
@macailla commented:
"Baby like " ok ....now i gotta show out. Lmaoooo."
@spontagiousangeltit commented:
"My daughter was the same."
@Venny_dav reacted:
"Look here just buy my baby her own phone enhu."
Source: Legit.ng