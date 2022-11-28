A trending video showing the transformational stages of a former drug addict has generated massive reactions online

The video both captured the man looking shabbily when he was taking substances and handsome looking after he stopped taking the substance

Many people on TikTok found the video heartwarming as some wondered what man could have turned to if he had not stopped taking substances

A young simply identified as Salman Khan has stunned netizens with a heartwarming transformational video of a substance addict.

The video clip which was shared on TikTok on November 27 captured the transformational stages before and after his involvement in substance consumption.

Man captured before and after he stopped taking drug /Source: TikTok Credit:@itxsalmankhan

Source: AFP

Substance abuse is deadly

According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, “Drug” refers to any chemical substance that alters the chemistry of the brain, affects feelings and perceptions, or changes the way the body functions.

Some individuals seek out substances in order to relax and unwind, while others use substances to expand their perceptions or give them energy, but health experts agreed that it shortens their life span.

After the video was posted, it caused a stir online as many people were wowed by the man's handsomeness after he stopped taking substances

Watch the video here:

Netizens reactions

@cristommbilinyi said:

"From elder to youth"

@nuraAbdulhadi said:

"alhamdulillahi bro you survive"

@zeanowilliams said:

"it's just for a nice hair cute to make him look like one of the richest man in the world!!!

@hajawahidbaser said:

"Allah. Blessed and give u another chance to change"

@livelife957 said:

"Whoever help him. Allah bless you. Whoever help him.. Allah bless you"

Masha react:

"Omg he’s actually a very handsome man"

@yuge0918 react:

"mashAllah. We hope you will continue to be well"

@user538698338803 react:

"Be positive look forward don't look back soon you be recovered continue to live your life burn the past continue your journey alone ☺️"

Manshila react:

"Great work, I also want to open such organization to give good treatment"

