Kaavia James, the little girl who became a social media meme of choice since 2020 is growing fast as she has turned 4.

Kaavia's photo was posted by her dad in March 2020 during the heat of the Covid-19 lock down.

Kaavia James became a viral meme in 2020. Photo credit: @kaaviajames and @dwyanewade.

Source: Instagram

Unknown to many, she is the daughter of basketball star, Dwane Wade and movie star, Gabrielle Union.

The photo that later went viral and became a meme of choice was posted by Wade. In the photo, Kaavia was putting on a pair of pajamas.

Pretty Kaavia was sitting on a couch with her arms folded while wearing a pensive look that caught people's attention.

Celebrating Kaavia James' 4th birthday

As Kaavia turns 4, social media users who are familiar with the meme rushed online to celebrate her.

One of those who celebrated her is Twitter user, Odedanilo who posted Kaavia, calling her 'our meme.'

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

A lot of Kaavia's fans rushed to the comment section to say one or two things about her on her birthday. See a few of what they are saying below:

@Queerdin_ said:

"We raised her with our data. Happy birthday."

@teetabata reacted:

"She makes the best memes. Happy birthday to the princess."

@Obong_Henry said:

"My cousin sends this every time he needs money."

@yinka_baj said:

"Happy birthday. She growing so fast."

