A Nigerian man has gifted a Benz car to his loyal apprentice who has stayed and served him since 2005

The man identified as Lion of Jada said his servant, Rowland, has been loyal and stood with him through thick and thin

Rowland, a master's degree holder, who has been serving his boss since 2005, wants to start an Uber business with the Benz

A Nigerian man who is a generous boss has gifted his servant planning to start an Uber business a Benz car.

The man, identified on Twitter as Lion of Jada, said his servant named Rowland has served him faithfully since 2005.

Rowland plans to use the Benz and start Uber business. Photo credit: @lionofjada.

Source: Twitter

In a tweet he made on November 3, Lion of Jada said even when everyone left him, Rowland refused to abandon him.

Rowland's unalloyed loyalty has therefore paid off with the gift of the Benz, photos of which were splashed on Twitter.

Rowland is a master's degree holder

Lion of Jada went on to reveal that Rowland is a graduate of theatre arts and that he has completed his master's.

Part of the tweet read:

"Rowland (Latino) has served me since 2005 and has been the perfect friend, brother and member of staff. Through my darkest days he was always a loyal constant. He bore shame and pain to stand with me.

"When things turned back, Latino never left. He stayed. When others walked out on me, he was steadfast."

See his tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

"Beautiful to see loyalty gets rewarded. That blue camry is nice ... just saying."

@Debbyjimi commented:

"God bless your kind heart boss. You extend your act of kindness to everyone around you and you always reward loyalty... I'm glad to be a part of your team."

@Drelmoatiku stated:

"God bless and reward your efforts, bro. It's great to appreciate loyalty and commitment to service."

