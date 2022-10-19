A video has captured the moment a little baby screamed in fear because of the way her dad snored loudly in his sleep

The girl sat on the bed the moment her father was sleeping and then the snores came so loud that she wondered what they were

She screamed so loud in total trepidation and had to be comforted by the mother who shared the video on TikTok

A TikTok video has shown the interesting moment a little girl got scared of her dad's snores.

In the short clip shared by @thebowdenfamily_, the girl listened as her dad slept and snored so loudly that she could not take it.

The moment a baby girl could not sleep, but shouted in fear because her dad snored too loud. Photo credit: TikTok/@thebowdenfamily_.

Source: UGC

When the snores got to her nerves, she let out a loud cry, showing that she was terrified by the tigerish noise.

Baby goes viral on TikTok after his reaction to dad's snores

Those who have seen the video admits that the man snored too loud and that even an adult would be scared.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The girl's mother shared in the comment section that she is just 7 months old.

The video has since gone massively viral as it has gathered more that 4 million likes, close to 30k comments and over 186k shares on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Kim-E said:

"The way she gripped the covers got me cryinnnnnn bro."

@901CancerCakeLady reacted:

"Dad became a tiger. Went from dad to Tony real quick."

@Willow said:

"Bro I thought there was a tiger."

@TriceyV commented:

"He said that ain’t my dad that’s a beast."

@Vyv commented:

"He scared me too I wasn’t expecting it to be so loud."

@norman said:

"It scared me to baby."

@chltwn32 commented:

"Ma’ what the hell wrong wit daddy."

@Kimmy asked:

"Screaming at these people job. How old is the baby?"

@Kurvie K said:

"I'm coming to get my niece out that safari."

Nigerian dad holds baby with rope in viral video

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man restrained a child with a rope.

In the short TikTok clip, the man held the child and tied him to a chair.

Before he did that, the young dad got frustrated because the baby refused to stay in one place.

Source: Legit.ng