A Nigerian man has been seen laughing at his wife who has adjusted to using charcoal stove for cooking

According to the man, his wife had earlier vowed never to touch the local stove, but she has started using it

Social media users have told the man to be happy that he has found a wife who can adjust to changing economy

A man has stirred social media reactions after he made fun of his wife for using a charcoal stove.

In a short TikTok video shared by @ismailamzat01, the man was seen laughing out so loud when his wife was cooking.

Ismail laughed heartily at his woman for using the popular charcoal stove. Photo credit: TikTok/@ismailamzat01.

Source: UGC

According to the man, he was laughing because his woman earlier vowed never to touch the charcoal stove, but she is now using it to cook.

The woman did not say anything as her man continued laughing, she concentrated on the food she was cooking.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers share mixed reactions

TikTokers told the man to be happy that he has a woman who can adjust to changing economic situations. They said he should count himself lucky.

@yahayaabubakar605 said:

"You're lucky."

@A_s_Aliyu reacted:

"No condition in permanent, life is change."

@tochiibe346 said:

"You should be thankful to God you found the right."

@Abiodun 01 commented:

"Nigeria economy brings out the wife material in her by force."

Source: Legit.ng