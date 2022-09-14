"One Chance": Vengeful Man Relocates, Leaves Girlfriend Stranded after She Cheated on Him, Story Causes Stir
- A story currently trending on Twitter has it that a lady has been thrown out by her man after she was caught cheating
- According to the story, the lady came back to find out that her man has relocated from the apartment after discovering her folly
- The man who she cheated with has also refused to accommodate her after she placed a call to him asking for help
A man has reportedly left his girlfriend stranded on the streets after he caught her cheating on him with another man.
The man found out about his girl's cheating act and decided to give her the shorter end of the stick by simply relocating to another place without her knowledge.
It is said that the man was the one accommodating the young lady before she cheated on him, but unfortunately, he found out.
The man she cheated with has reportedly refused to help and accommodate her, meaning she is currently stranded.
Part of the story reads:
"I come home and she is sitting on the stairs crying and asking have I heard/seen from buddy? And I just broke it to her how he found out everything. She immediately threw up and eventually calls the guy she cheated with for a place to stay and he basically said "Hell No."
News earlier went viral that the man donated his girl's items to charity before the latest twist.
See the full tweet below:
Social media reactions
@Teyamade said:
"A real man takes care of his woman. Cheater or not."
@daliman13 commented:
"So this guy just steals all of her stuff, gives it away, and kicks her o."
@AfrikanVenus
"This shows how sadistic & heartless men are when hurt. Especially when experiencing something they tend to do for sport (Cheating). If women started treating men like this we’d be villains. The lack of compassion is sickening."
@dadoftheyr85 said:
"We were all waiting for today. …I know she sick. She homeless, no place to go, and he gave her stuff away. She brought it on herself. However, he could’ve left her things at the door."
@ZBlackcatZ commented:
"Emily who? This is revenge in its purest form. I have no option but to stan, people hurt and they can get vindictive even though that is not their nature."
Woman calls out her husband
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian woman lambasted her husband in public and accused him of not taking good care of her.
According to the woman, her husband has failed to open a tailoring shop for her despite promising to do so before their wedding.
She also accused him of borrowing money to show off during their wedding.
Source: Legit.ng