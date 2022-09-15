A man identified as a guard has fainted in front of Queen Elizabeth's coffin as she is given last respect in Westminster Hall

The guard earlier stepped out as people milled around to mourn the departed monarch, then retook his position before fainting

A video capturing the moment the man fell has been making the rounds on social media but the man's name is not yet known

A video has captured the moment a guard fell and fainted in front of Queen Elizabeth's coffin in Westminster Hall.

The British monarch is lying in state and is being given last respect by mourners when the unexpected show happened.

The man who fainted in front of Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been described as a guard. Photo credit: ITV News and Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.

In the video posted by Daily Mail and which is also seen on YouTube, the guard earlier stepped off, but came back to his position before falling.

Police rush to his aid

After he collapsed, those around shouted and the policemen quickly rushed to help him.

The guard fell on the stony floor, but his name is not yet clear.

YouTube users react

Karmillina said:

"Oh my god, poor man. I'm glad that people are being sympathetic in the comments, he's just doing his job and he might not be as strong as he used to be. I hope he's okay."

Vicky Moore said:

"Bless His Heart! Praying for him and all who stand to honor the Queen."

Canada fragrance reviewer Diana commented:

"That’s so sad I was thinking how on earth these guardsman can stand motionless for long periods of time. Very difficult. Hope he is okay."

Pbtraveler said:

"I'm amazed this doesn't happen more often. The sheer stamina required is almost super-human."

Colbie Winters said:

"Omg, poor guy. What a tough and respectful job he has. I hope he’s ok. Sending love to him in this trying and potentially embarrassing time. My heart goes out to him."

Queen Elizabeth and her many records

