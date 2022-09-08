A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy after revealing how she pranked her pastor

The mischievous lady toyed with the preacher using a funny picture and video which she claimed was herself

In the long run, her pastor would discover she shouldn't have been taken seriously from the onset and instead blocked her

A Nigerian lady has stirred funny reactions online following her prank on her unsuspecting pastor.

The lady with the handle @preshchious_123 released on TikTok screenshots of her Whatsapp chats with him.

The pastor wasn't having any of it. Photo Credit: TikTok/@preshchious_123

Source: UGC

She had first introduced herself to the man of God identified as pastor Ola and tried to walk him down memory lane so he recollects her face.

Pastor Ola blocked her eventually

Using a popular funny picture and video, the lady identified herself as one brother Njokuobodo, whom the pastor changed his name to James after he gave his life to Christ.

In the course of the chat, she lamented how people shy away from listening to him preach and sought help from the pastor.

The unsuspecting pastor replied that the look of the person in the picture would definitely discourage potential listeners from paying attention to his message of salvation.

Pastor Ola then urged 'brother Njokuobodo' to share his salvation experience with him. The lady insisted that he should pray for her because people run away, saying he is ugly. At this point, the pastor blocked her.

See the post below:

eniola said:

"Why pastor no black you see that lips."

Kwin Patricia said:

"If I be the pastor I go too laugh instead of blocking sef."

Su Lee Hat said:

"Na man of God u hold for hand laidis….Heaven gate is blocked at this rate."

Victoria Ife said:

"This is so funny. Pls how can I get the video of the man you sent to ur pastor."

Seraphina said:

"Pastor go even tell e family say see temptation wey he see this morning."

