"I Saw Snakes": Curvy Nigerian Lady Who Left Hotel Room & Slept Inside Free Mansion Someone Gave to Her Says
- Glamour Mimi Terkula, a Nigerian fashion designer has told of the shocking things she experienced inside a Lagos house
- According to Mimi, a friend abroad offered to accommodate her when she was looking for a place to stay in the city so as to cut hotel bills
- But she says she regretted passing a night in the mansion because she could not sleep as she kept seeing snakes in her dreams
Nigerian fashion designer, Glamour Mimi Terkula has narrated the shocking story of what happened when she passed a night inside a free mansion in Lagos.
According to the pretty young lady, while trying to sleep in the house, she repeatedly saw snakes in her dreams and she was terrified.
Why Mimi slept in the mansion
Mimi said she decided to look for accommodation that could be cheaper than hotels any time she visits Lagos.
She said she was ready to pay, but a random friend she met online offered to accommodate her in the mansion. The said friend lives in USA.
How one night turned into a year
On one of her visits to Lagos, she decided to give the house a try. But what she experienced shocked her. She narrated what happened in a Facebook post:
"After so many considerations I decided to leave my hotel to spend a night there. A single night was like a whole year for me. I couldn't sleep all through. Whenever I try to close my eyes I start seeing snakes everywhere like a dream or maybe reality. I came out safely, cut my trip short and made a promise to myself. Things dey happen."
Facebook users react to Mimi's shocking experience
Magdalene Ukeyima Akpusugh said:
"Hmmmm fear Lagos people n their mansion oh , ur lucky u came out alive fa."
Ka-Afakondun Keziah ThatSupermum commented: ·
"You get mind mbum, with all these things we see happenings everywhere. Nobody get anything to tell me o."
I met my husband in a hotel, Nigerian lady says
In a related development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady narrated how she met her husband in a hotel.
According to her, she said she accompanied her boyfriend to the hotel when she first saw the man who would later marry her.
They met in 2016 and got married in 2020 after they struck a relationship.
