A young lady has shared the story of her journey to becoming a mother and how pregnancy changed her looks over time

In a short video she shared on TikTok, she showed herself when she just got pregnant and after it got heavy and advanced

It is clearly noticeable that her face changed considerably as her nose appears to have added some weight and her hair disheveled

A pretty mum has shared how her body changed in shape and looks during the time she was expectant.

She shared an interesting video on TikTok, capturing herself when she just got pregnant and when it got very well advanced.

Her face changed so much. Photo credit: TikTok/@tabsalterego.

Pregnant lady's face undergoes transformation

The video shows a remarkable change in looks and shape, including the fact that her face looked puffy and her nose a bit big.

Her hair too looked disheveled and unkempt in the pregnancy stage unlike when it was very well packed before pregnancy.

In the early stage, her face looked nice and pretty, but all that changed when she was humbled by nature. The video she shared has gained more than 1.2 million likes on TikTok alone.

TikTok users react

@shimsliving said:

"Girl… I feel you. I told people I really am a hot gyal trust me."

@Storm-thunder commented:

"I think it's a girl becouse they take the beauty of their mothers."

@Sassyjammy said:

"Your baby is absorbing your beauty. Everything will be back once you give birth."

@Rosemary waweru nyambura

"From auntie to uncle. Been there."

@Aina89 reacted:

"The way we sacrifice our body..... unbelievable."

@Marcus said:

"When my sister who lives abroad was pregnant I went to visit her and I walked past her in the airport because I didn’t recognise her."

Lady shares her pregnancy experience

