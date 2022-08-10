A Nigerian shoemaker identified as Lukemon has narrated how he lost his ability to walk when he was still young

According to Lukemon, a strong wind blew at home, and he fell to the ground, thereby losing his ability to walk

Lukemon said his family has taken him to several places seeking a cure to his problem, all to no avail

A physically challenged Nigerian man, Lukmon, has shared a saddening story about his life.

The young man who repairs shoes for a living narrated how he sadly lost his ability to walk years ago.

According to the 32-year-old man, his mother told him he fell down after a strong wind blew and could no longer walk.

Shoemaker shares sad story

Source: Original

Lukemon said till today, his parents could not explain what kind of 'strange' wind made him lose his ability to use his legs again. Luke said his parents invested in hospitals and religious institutions in a bid to find a cure, but nothing good came out of it.

According to him, they tried their best, and he doesn't blame them for his inability to use his legs again. The shoemaker, popularly known as Lucas, stopped schooling after secondary school. However, he had great friends in school who didn't troll him over his condition.

Life as a shoemaker

Speaking on his shoemaking business, he said he has been struggling to make ends meet with the little he makes.

According to him, he has no other means of livelihood asides from shoemaking, so he makes do with whatever he gets at the end of the day.

Nigerians encourage disabled shoemaker

Aliyu Akpaki said:

"There is ability in every disability, keep on striving as the sky would surely be your starting point."

Adeniyi Tobi stated:

"Doctor Jesus will heal them in Jesus name."

Wsquare Stars noted:

"Nice one keep moving ahead and ahead de sky is ur limit."

