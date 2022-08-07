A romantic video currently making the rounds on social media has shown a caring man helping his wife in the kitchen

In the viral video, the man entered the kitchen to render a helping hand to his wife even before removing his office dress

Those who have seen the video online are praising the man and calling him the husband of the year for his action

A young man's earnest desire to help his wife out in the kitchen has earned him the husband of the year badge, social media users have ruled.

A video circulating on social media platforms shows the man entering the kitchen even in his work dress, fully kitted in a tie.

The man was happy to help his wife. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv.

Source: Instagram

He dances while he helps

As he entered, he promptly washed his hands and made to help out with making food as his wife gushed with happiness.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The man even made happy moves, swinging his body here and there as he partook in the cooking.

Social media users who have come across the video have showered the man with a lot of admiration with some calling him husband of the year.

The wife wrote on the video:

"So my husband came back home and met me in the kitchen. As usual, you know he always want to be part of activities. He just made me feel better. Encouragement comes in different ways."

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@gylliananthonette said:

"So he couldn't remove tie first, remove his office wear and jump into something more comfortable. Tiktok people sha rora."

@_tee_bims commented:

"And he no fit change clothes when he come back."

@losgiddy reacted:

"Make we no lie, he’s not particularly helping. But it’s the thought that counts and just being there."

@mimi_licious_kevi commented:

"So he decided to help with his work clothes. Everybody just dey lie."

Nigerian lady calls off her wedding

In a related story, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady called off her wedding a few days to the event.

According to the lady identified as Michael Ozioma Helen, the husband-to-be is a wife beater.

She made a Facebook post where she canceled the wedding. Her story attracted attention online with many saying they don't blame her.

Source: Legit.ng