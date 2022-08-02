A Nigerian lady has been seen in a video looking sad and accusing her mother of not teaching her Yoruba language

The lady said she and her siblings thought whenever her parents were speaking in Yoruba, they were coding things they were not supposed to understand

But now, her sadness is that Afrobeat has taken the centre stage and she is unable to listen and enjoy Burna Boy's music

A Nigerian lady is angry that she may not be able to listen to and enjoy Burna Boy's songs because of the fact that she doesn't understand Yoruba.

A video showed her and her mother arguing about it, as she 'knocked' the mum for not teaching her and her sibling the native tongue.

The lady said she want to be able to enjoy Burna Boy's songs. Photo credit: @_adefolake_⁣ and burnaboygram.

Unable to understand Burna Boy's song

But the mother fired back, telling her that she and her husband always spoke Yoruba around them, but the kids never paid attention because they were attending English schools.

However, the young lady told her mother that she thought Yoruba language was a coded language used by her parents to hide things from them in conversation.

But her major anger is that Afrobeat songs have gone international and she may not be able to listen to and enjoy the meanings of some of Burna Boy's songs rendered partly in Yoruba.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@fishyfoodie said:

"Pele, Yoruba is pretty easy to learn though."

@buk2lat commented:

"We must all retrace our steps!!! Your culture, language is your heritage."

@oli_bianca1 said:

"I feel ashamed! I’m full Nigerian but I don’t understand any of my parents language."

@anie_berry_ said:

"We are all standing on this table."

@benbills007 commented:

"So because of Burna boy song, this one wan learn Yoruba."

