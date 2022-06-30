A proud mum woke up as early as 4am so as to prepare and take her daughter to the university where she received her 2nd PhD degree

Her daughter, Cathy Mwangi shared the story on LinkedIn, expressing how much she loves her mother who also walked her to nursery school

The story has inspired LinkedIn users who took to the comment section to share in Cathy's joy and congratulate her

A viral photo has shown an inspirational mum who was taking her grown daughter to university for her graduation ceremony.

The daughter, Cathy Mwangi was to graduate from the Jomo Kenyata University of Agriculture and Technology where she bagged a 2nd PhD.

Cathy Mwangi honoured her mom by letting her walk her to the graduation ground. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Cathy Mwangi.

Mum woke up at 4am to prepare

Narrating the story on LinkedIn, Cathy said her mother woke up as early as 4am to get ready for the grand event.

She said her mother walked her to the graduation the same way she walked her to nursery school on the first day.

She wrote:

"This morning I honour my dear most beautiful mother...who woke up at 4:00am so she can be ready to walk me to the graduation square as I go to receive my 2nd PhD at JKUAT the same way she walked me on my first day of nursery school.

"I love this woman who has walked with me with immeasurable love. I pray for you, that God continues to bless you and provide for you beyond measure. I sooo love you Mommy!!!"

LinkedIn users react

Her story has attracted many encomiums both for her and her mum. See some of the comments below:

Abubakar Sahabi said:

"Love this. You're blessed. All the best to your tired mom. She still walks you through your PhD, amazing."

Victor Fidash reacted:

"Wow! So amazing. Congratulations."

Onguso Maina said:

"Congratulations. Now I know why my PhD is pending."

Woman who worked as security guard graduates from university

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman who worked as a security guard later graduated from the Jomo Kenyata University of Agriculture and Technology.

The woman whose name is Milkah Mwasi said she came from a humble background but God's grace helped her.

The story of the 42-year-old woman resonated with social media users who described her as inspirational.

