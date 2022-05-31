Corporate lawyer and children's rights, advocate, Bola Tinubu, wote a book on sexual education, child abuse

Tinubu also raises issues of handling sexual abuse in children and protecting sexual predators and establishing boundaries

Bola who is married to Wale Tinubu is also a mother and she charged parents, children, to speak up in the case of abuse

Bola Tinubu, a seasoned corporate lawyer with 25 years in practice and children’s rights advocate who founded Nigeria’s first free child helpline on Friday 27, 2022, launched a children’s book titled Bisi is The Boss.

The book provides an interesting take on child sexual education through an interactive and exciting storyline packed with fun trivia, colourful characters and valuable lessons.

In a society that has an alarming rate of child sexual violence, the book raises important issues on child abuse and how best to handle it and protect children from sexual predators. It also provides parents with a fun yet educative way to navigate delicate topics regarding private body parts, establish boundaries and speak up in the case of abuse.

Child Rights Advocate Bola Tinubu writes to children and parents about child abuse. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: Instagram

Being a highly invested advocate for children’s rights and a mother, Tinubu established the Cece Yara Non-profit organisation in 2016 armed with a multi-disciplinary team of counsellors, social workers, child advocates, lawyers and forensic interviewers to prevent child sexual abuse and to provide access to care, information, protection and emergency intervention for children who have experienced sexual abuse or who are at risk.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Bisi Is The Boss is a book about child safety and protection. It empowers children and their caregivers by teaching them how to recognize boundaries, react, who their trusted adults are, and how to get help. Empowering children is a great step towards breaking the cycle of child sexual abuse, and my aim is to get this book into the hands of every Nigerian child no matter what their circumstances are,” she added.

Bisi Is The Boss amounts to an all-encompassing read, not only simplifying the difficult subject of abuse but also providing a bonding platform between guardians and the children in their care.

The storyline follows Bisi, a well-informed little girl who teaches young children through this important book how to identify inappropriate behaviour and create body boundaries.

Bola Tinubu is also a chartered director, a chartered governance professional, and a chartered secretary. She is also a fellow of the Chartered Governance Institute, UK, and a fellow of the Institute of Directors, UK. She is married to Wale Tinubu, a mother, one of BBC 100 inspiring and Influential Women in 2018 and was named as one of Nigeria’s 100 most inspiring women in 2019 by Leading Ladies Africa in 2019.

Baba Ijesha changes details of child abuse case with Princess daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the lingering child abuse case involving comic actor, Baba Ijesha and Princess stirred massive reactions on social media after another angle about it emerged.

The actor told a Lagos court that Princess and himself acted in a movie production about the incident.

The defendant claimed Princess wanted him to act the role of a playboy in the movie and he shared a printout of Whatapp chats between himself and the comedian as evidence to Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

Source: Legit.ng