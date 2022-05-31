A short lady has sent social media into a frenzy after rolling out her candid reason why men shouldn't date girls with heights like her

The content creator hilariously noted short girls like her are no doubt sought after by men but have their bad sides

According to the lady, short women do not have so much patience and store violence in their little bodies

A lady's hilarious video on why guys shouldn't go into relationships with ladies of diminutive statures has stirred reactions on social media.

The lady who revealed that she is also short stated that men love to date girls of her stature unbeknownst to them that there are downsides to it.

She warned guys against dating short girls. Photo Credit: TikTok/@atinameyer

In a TikTok video, opined that short omen have anger and violence stored in their bodies.

She added that they lack patience and this virtue gets faint in shorter women. The lady said:

"Every guy wants a short girl until they realise how much anger and violence we have stored in our little bodies

"You see, the lesser the height, the lesser the patience."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

JustMe said:

"Oh my God i have been saying that for years. I am 5ft 10.5 am I would wrestle an alligator in a phone booth before a short girl!!"

A human being said:

"I’m 1:52cm and one of the most angry, violent and aggressive in the family."

vince_africa said:

"It's the "how much anger we've stored in our little bodies" for me."

Sjoya said:

"Lol more like she ask me to get everything.she can't reach."

Cutie pie said"

"So what if we are tall whats wrong with short girls short girls are actually the adorable ones compare to us tall girls."

