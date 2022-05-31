A Nigerian man caused a commotion on social media as he celebrated marrying his beautiful recruiter

The then job seeker had chatted up the recruiter on LinkedIn but surprisingly began dating her a month after their convo

The excited man shared their first conversation and how their relationship moved from 'ma' to 'babe'

Love can happen to one anywhere and for a Nigerian man, he found his while job-hunting.

The excited man identified as Ademola Bhadmus took to Twitter to mark the two years anniversary of how he 'went to look for work' but 'left with the boss herself.'

They began dating a month after he reached out to her. Photo Credit: @Olawoyyin

Ademola began dating Miriam a month after

Ademola shared his first chats with his recruiter-turned-wife and how their relationship transitioned.

Then a job seeker, Ademola had reached out to a recruiter identified as Miriam Abubakar on LinkedIn for a job, as seen in their chat dated May 26.

He had told her that he was getting jobs but didn't follow through because their remuneration wasn't suitable.

Miriam had asked him what kind of pay he wanted and promised to get back to him when something comes up.

However, in the next chat dated June 30, their conversation has changed as he now referred to her as 'babe.'

Nigerians marvelled at how he transitioned from 'ma' to 'babe'

@ridwan_oyetunde said:

"May 26 - June 30 Babe, Fish they will not ignore you oo.

"Ehn not with Nigerian ladies that is when they will tell you, you know we just met and we haven't known each other for just more than a month ."

@i_elkay said:

"Where did I keep my CV sef???

"But very importantly, how did you switch from “thank you very much” to “babe”? How did you do that please? While I await your reply, I wish you a stronger bond."

@daddytoyosi said:

"May 26th to June 30th, from Hello ma to Babe.

"Wow!

"Relationship no get manual, you fit do hard gal for 2 months make e still no lead anywhere."

@rotilaw said:

"There is a gap in this story now - this is a very unusual situation - you left out what took place between May 26 and June 30.

"Transition to "babe" very sudden."

Lady marries her interviewer after getting the job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had married her interviewer after getting the job.

In her narration on LinkedIn, the beautiful woman said her friend then mentioned a vacancy in the finance department.

Okonji was just happy to be given a shot at the job she applied for. She was shortlisted for an interview, and on the day of the first interview, she focused on nailing the job. But after the interview, Okonji could not get her mind off the quiet gentleman at the interview.

