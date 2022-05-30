A Nigerian man named Temitope Akande has gone online to document how his parents made inspiring efforts to raise him up

The man who is a Harvard graduate shared a photo of him ad his parents standing in from of a bookshop saying the shop practically raised him

Temitope's remarkable story has inspired many hearts on LinkedIn where he shared it as they took to the comment section to celebrate him

Temitope Akande, a Nigerian man who is a graduate of Harvard University has appreciated the efforts of his parents in seeing him through in life.

He share an inspirational photo of him and his parents in from of a bookshop belonging to the family and said the bookshop practically raised him.

Temitope Akande's story has inspired many hearts. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Temitope Akande.

I couldn't have done it without my parents

The epic photo taken in front of the small bookshop has inspired huge reactions on LinkedIn where Temitope shared his story.

The roof looks dusty and old but it means a lot for a young man who has been able to attain great educational heights.

Sharing the story, Temitope wrote:

"We don't come from wealth or privilege, just a lowly young boy from Àgbàdo, but we made it anyway.

"Couldn't have done it without these 2 phenomenal people, especially my mother! She's my hero! This bookstore behind us practically raised me.

"It made sure we didn't starve, and It was the place where I spent countless hours immersed in books, reading about worlds far far away, and expanding the limits of what I could aspire for myself. Today, I'm a graduate of Wharton and Harvard. I'm so grateful!"

Linked users react

Akinmolayan Fisayo commented:

"Congratulations Temitope Akande. I normally purchase books from your mummy shop at Agbado. Never knew we are from the same hood. God bless you and your parents. Your story is inspiring to the young intelligentsia out there!!!"

Kola Fatokun said:

"We cannot quantify parental support, neither can we repay them. But we can always, and should always be proud of them. Thank you for sharing your story."

