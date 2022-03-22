A video of a couple's romantic moment in their sitting room has caused a commotion among netizens

This is as the shirtless man in shorts appeared to 'aggressively' romance his wife while dancing hard

The wife in wrapper softly tried to free herself from his grasp all through but recorded no success

Social media users have expressed mixed opinions on a viral couple's moment in their sitting room.

The short clip shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram showed the shirtless husband in shorts dragging his wife to dance with him.

The wife tried to escape his grip Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

Upon facing resistance from the lady who wore a wrapper on polo, the man increased his grip and squeezed the lady while dancing around.

All efforts by the lady to escape his grip were abortive, though it appeared she resisted him softly.

The man could be seen smiling while at it as he turned around the room with the lady firmly to his chest.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@the.ehi said:

"How you want make the romance be before ? You nor Dey listen to the music."

@cerebro_x1 said:

"Don't come & say men aren't romantic later oo, because as you can see, the woman isn't responding & the man is giving his all."

@_ugez said:

"Nah their love Dey sweet pass nah.. rich people love no be only shrimp and chivita juice?"

@iam_johnjeffry said:

"This brown chair dey every Yoruba person house ….you no see brown chair ,,no be their house you enter lol …"

@miraclaire.agu said:

"This is not nice...the person for kukuma video the husband and wife when they enter the room nah. Wetin be this."

Source: Legit.ng