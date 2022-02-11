A Nigerian mother thought she had caught her husband with another lady, not knowing she was being pranked by her son

The son arranged with his father to prank the mum who was away from home as he placed a video call to her

During the video call, the son wore a wig and appeared on the screen just very briefly for the mum to notice and think she has seen a young lady

It was a hilarious moment when a mother thought she had seen another woman with her husband. She didn't know she was being pranked by her playful son.

In a trending video, the son placed a video call to the mum who was away from home. He made the dad speak with her. Later, he appeared just briefly, showing off wigged hair, looking like a young lady.

The mother was furious when she discovered it was a prank. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

'Young lady' seen in video call

Of course, the woman noticed the hair of a supposedly young lady and quickly asked:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Hello, who is that? Who is that one? I saw a lady with a long hair. Who is that? One woman with long hair, black long hair. Please, don't play tricks on me, am I a fool? I say I saw a woman with you there now."

It was all a prank

The whole show was all a prank meant to tease the woman. On a closer look, she saw that it was her son who wore the wig. The video of the funny moment has gone viral online after it was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut. A few reactions to the video are captured below for your readership:

@jejuoflagos wrote:

"She called him by his name straight up Lawrence."

@ofadaspot commented:

"Mom no sabi prank o wen it comes to her husband."

@emirates_gang said:

"This boy dey disturb oooo."

@iggy__emmanuel_ said:

"Na to donate this boy give church bfr the Werey kill em parents."

@sandy_damian remarked:

"Mama ain't ready to share her man yet."

Kids prank their dad and make him think their vehicle is about to collide with a trailer

Legit.ng previously reported that kids pranked their dad, making him think their vehicle was about to collide with another.

In a video that later went viral, the kids made it look like there was an oncoming trailer that will collide with their own car.

The man was said to have been sleeping in his seat before the prank woke him and nearly gave him a heart attack.

Source: Legit.ng