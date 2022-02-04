On the morning of Saturday, January 29, Mariam Nalubega's maternal uncle's home was a beehive of activities

This is because the woman was set to introduce her boyfriend to her family and friends

Sadly, as hours went by, it became apparent that the man and his family would not show up at the ceremony

A man told the guests that Mariam's lover had been locked up in the bedroom by his wife and that was why he could not turn up

What was meant to be a beautiful and important day for Mariam Nalubega ended up being one of the heartbreaking days of her life after the day took an unforeseen turn.

Mariam was excited to finally introduce her boyfriend to her parents except, the boyfriend failed to show up during the ceremony held on Saturday, January 29.

Mariam (speaking) blamed her father after her boyfriend failed to show up during the introduction ceremony. Photo: Screengrabs from New Vision.

Source: UGC

A report by Uganda's New Vision indicated that the bride and her family who waited for the groom's family for hours were left in utter disappointment after it became apparent that the man and his family would not turn up.

This is despite Mariam's family inviting hundreds of guests who sat patiently under the hired tents waiting for the ceremony to kick off.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

With her boyfriend's phone being off, the woman, who had just returned from the middle-east, started breaking down in tears.

Mariam blames dad

She was, nonetheless, forced to address the anxious guests who were already sensing that something was amiss given the man's entourage was nowhere in sight.

With every ounce of strength in her body and tears down her face, the bride broke the news to the attendees telling them her man had failed to show up.

“To my mother, I am so sorry for what has happened. But what you have to know is that I am not the first person to go through this frustration and I am not the last one. I am assuring you that this is not my last chance,” she said.

She seemed to apportion blame to her father Hamis Mugule for her fiance's failure to show up.

She claimed he had frustrated their relationship but on the flip side, her father said her daughter had taken the event to her maternal uncle's home because she was not proud of her father's house.

Locked by wife

However, a man identified as Muhammed Kaweke informed the guests that the boyfriend was missing in action at his own introduction ceremony because he had been locked in his bedroom by his own wife.

The bride's family did not, however, reveal the identity of Mariam's lover and his whereabouts remained unknown.

The cake that was meant for the ceremony was cut and shared with the guests.

Physically challenged lawyer shares how her man didn't turn up on their wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a physically challenged lawyer had shared how her man failed to show up on her wedding day.

The happily married mother of three who is eyeing being at the Supreme Court of Nigeria shared some of the lows in her life on the road to becoming a successful lawyer.

One of such lows she shared in an interview with BBC News Pidgin was her previous failed marriage. According to her, all was set for the occasion only for the groom not to show up on the wedding day.

Source: Legit.ng